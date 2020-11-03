  1. Home
Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt set for some intense action as Bhuj: The Pride of India to be completed post Diwali

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk will be coming together to shoot intense action scenes in a 12-day schedule for Bhuj: The Pride Of India.
Ajay Devgn Bhuj: The Pride of India poster.Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt set for some intense action as Bhuj: The Pride of India to be completed post Diwali.
Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India was all set to release this year but the pandemic has played spoilsport to all plans. The war action film directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 wherein IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then-in charge of the Bhuj airport and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. 

With an interesting premise and talented star cast, Ajay's fans were more than ecstatic to see the film. However, with parts of the film still left to be shot, the cast and crew will be reuniting after Diwali. According to a report in Mid-Day. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk will be coming together to shoot intense action scenes in a 12-day schedule. 

"Given the prevailing scenario, the production team is hunting for a location that meets their safety demands. The final schedule is likely to kick off post Diwali. Sanjay, who is currently with his family in Dubai, will fly down after the festival to join the proceedings. After Ajay finishes his portions by the month-end, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and the rest of the cast will be called for the patchwork," a source revealed to the portal. Back in June, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Bhuj: The Pride of India will likely take the OTT route. 

Well, we guess we will have to wait and watch to see how it all pans out. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India in talks for a direct OTT release?

Credits :Mid-Day

