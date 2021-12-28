Ajay Devgn and son Yug go behind the lens in a PHOTO; Actor says 'Spot the difference'

It is indeed considered to be a parenting milestone when the child ends up picking up good things from their mum and dad and following in their footsteps. Speaking of this, Ajay Devgn seems to be over the moon as his son Yug too shares his love for being behind the camera. Don't believe us? Well, the Runway 34 actor recently shared a post on social media and it proves how much Ajay seemed to be in awe of the fact that Yug shares the same interest as him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared a collage of two almost identical photos of him and his son. In one of the photos, Ajay was seen clad in his Runway 34 costume while he was behind the lens. In another photo, Ajay and Kajol's son Yug was seen behind the lens in almost the same manner as his father. The little one seemed to be loving it behind the camera as he observed the shots. Sharing the photo, Ajay wrote, "Spot the difference." The photo impressed fans of the actor and many loved his bond with his son Yug.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ajay will be seen next in RRR in a pivotal role with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is all set to release on January 7, 2021. Besides this, Ajay will also be seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor is also working on Runway 34 that has Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul in lead roles with him. Ajay also is a part of Maidaan that is backed by Boney Kapoor. All films are slated to release next year.

