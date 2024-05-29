Ajay Devgn and Tigmanshu Dhulia join hands for a movie based on life of India’s 1st Dalit cricketer Palwankar Baloo

Ajay Devgn who recently headlined a sports drama titled Maidaan might jump on to another soon. A film inspired by the life of India's first Dalit cricketer Palwankar Baloo is in the making and the Singham actor is reportedly a part of it. This information was shared on X by the film producer Priti Sinha.

Ajay Devgn and Tigmanshu Dhulia to join hands for a biographical drama?

The tweet shared by Priti read, We, @ajaydevgn, @dirtigmanshu, @pritisinha333 are producing Baloo Palwankar’s story based on @Ram_Guha sir’s book A Corner Of A Foreign Field. We will bring the story of this great cricketer on film soon.” However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited from both Ajay Devgn and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

What is Ramchandra Guha's book A Corner Of A Foreign Field all about?

The book which is being taken as the base of this movie offers a historical account of cricket in the Indian subcontinent. It goes beyond the mere chronicles of the game and also features cricket legends like C. K. Nayudu and Sachin Tendulkar. Interestingly, it also explores the unexpected roles played by figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the cricketing narrative.

In this book, Guha sheds light on the operations of the British Empire through the careers of English cricketers like Lord Harris and D. R. Jardine. Additionally, he introduces readers to Palwankar Baloo, India’s first great slow bowler, whose life reflects the ongoing struggle against caste discrimination.

If you are unaware of Palwankar Baloo then the legendary sportsperson belonged to the Dalit community and started his journey as a groundsman at a Pune cricket club. In 1896, Baloo was chosen to play for the Hindu Gymkhana leading to a life that now inspires the whole world.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s last Maidaan was also a biopic based on the life of footballer Syed Abdul Rahim. This year, he was also seen in Vikas Bahl’s horror thriller Shaitaan alongside Jyotika, R Madhavan, and Janki Bodiwala. Up next, he has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in his kitty which will be released on August 15, 2024.

