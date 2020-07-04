Ajay Devgn announces Maidaan’s new release date amid COVID 19 crisis; Postponed to Independence Day week 2021

Ajay Devgn took to social media to reveal the new release date for his upcoming sports drama, Maidaan. The film is a biopic based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim and is directed by Amit R Sharma.

For the longest time, the release dates of several films were awaited as due to the COVID 19, most of them have undergone a change. On Saturday, took to social media to announce the new release date of Maidaan. The sports drama was earlier scheduled to release on December 11, 2020. However, owing to the COVID 19 crisis and theatre shutdown, the film has now been postponed to Independence Day week in 2021. Ajay’s film will now release on August 13, 2021. Ajay shared the news along with a new poster.

He wrote, “2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date. #Maidaan2021” Along with this, Ajay shared a poster of the film in which he can be seen holding a football in his hand while his team can be seen standing in the backdrop. The film stars Ajay as Syed Abdul Rahim, the man behind making football popular in India. He was the coach of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963 and paved the way for modern-day football in India.

A report had earlier stated that the sets of the film in Dahisar had been dismantled as due to the lockdown, the shoots were stalled. With 30 days of shoot reportedly remaining, the film seems to have been moved to 2021. Maidaan is helmed by Amit R Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. It also stars Priyamani. Now, the film will hit the screens during the Independence Day week on August 13, 2021.

