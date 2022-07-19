Ajay Devgn becomes emotional after demise of veteran singer Bhupinder Singh: His voice brought joy to millions

In an unfortunate incident, veteran singer Bhupinder Singh died at the age of 82 in Mumbai. The singer reportedly died due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-related complications. Singh is popularly known for songs like Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi Na Itra Ke Chaliye, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Baadalon Se Kaat Kaat Ke among others. The nation is in shock post his demise. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to express his grief.

Ajay who has a massive fan following on social media, penned an emotional note in the stories section of Instagram. He shared a black and white picture of Bhupinder Singh and wrote, "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder ji, Om Shanti".

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh gave his voice to several hit songs and worked with big names including Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Bappi Lahiri, among others.

The late singer's wife Mitali Mukherjee told The Indian Express that his funeral will happen on Tuesday (July 19). Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of Criticare Asia hospital, where the singer was admitted also talked to the news portal and told that they had to put him on the ventilator after his condition got worsened on the morning of Monday (July 18). The doctor further told that he got cardiac arrest and passed away.

