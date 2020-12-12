Ajay Devgn to begin shooting for Maidaan next month; Announces new release date for sports drama

Ajay Devgn will be a seen playing the role of a football coach in Maidaan which is set to have a festive release next year.

The COVID 19 pandemic has changed a lot of things in the year 2020. Not just it got us cooped inside our houses for months and introduced us to new normal, the entertainment industry was also affected as shootings were stalled, big releases were pushed or opted for a digital release. But gradually things are coming back to normal. And with shootings being resumed and movies hitting the theatres once again, here comes a big news for ’s fans.

The actor, who created a buzz after he announced his upcoming biographical sports drama Maidaan, has shared an interesting update about the movie. Sharing a new and intriguing poster of the movie, Ajay has revealed that the movie will be hitting the floors in January. This isn’t all. The Shivaay actor also stated that Maidaan will be getting a festive release next year. Yes! The movie, which is being helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, will be releasing on Dussehra 2021, i.e, October 15. Ajay wrote, “‘Maidaan’ now releases worldwide in theatres on Dussehra 2021. Shoot commences January 2021.”

Take a look at the new poster of Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan, which is inspired by a true story, will feature Ajay playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is known as the architect of modern Indian football. The movie was initially set to release in August 2020, however, the release was pushed in wake of the pandemic. To note, Maidaan will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan's producer Boney Kapoor confirms his films will not release on OTT platforms

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×