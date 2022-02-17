Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Drishyam 2; Shares a still from the sets

Remember Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran’s 2015 release Drishyam? The thriller movie, which was a remake of Mohanlal’s film of the same name, was a big hit at the box office and had left the audience intrigued. From the great ensemble of cast to the storyline, performance, everything about Drishyam had managed to win hearts. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the thriller drama, as per a recent update, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran have finally begun shooting for Drishyam 2.

Taking to social media, Ajay shared a still from the sets of Drishyam 2 wherein he was seen discussing a scene with co-star Shriya and director Abhishek Pathak. To note, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor will be seen reprising his role of Vijay Salgaonkar while Shriya will be essaying the role of his wife Nandini. Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “Can Vijay protect his family again? #Drishyam2 shoot begins” and has left the audience wondering what the movie will be offering this time.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s post for Drishyam 2:

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, Ajay Devgn stated that he is elated to be a part of Drishyam 2 and that he is looking forward to the movie. “I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen,” he added. To note, Drishyam was helmed by Nishikant Kamat who passed away in 2020. And now Abhishek Kamat will be helming the project.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn looks back on 30 years in showbiz: One terrific journey in which I made countless mistakes