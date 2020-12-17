Ajay Devgn buys rights to Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura, set to bring Abhay Deol & Karan Deol together?

The film has been titled Velley and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, who made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is likely to come onboard.

is one busy man and if he is not shooting for his own films then the actor is busy locking down scripts for his production house. Now, according to a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, Ajay Devgn has brought the rights of 2019's Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura. As per the report, he will be officially adapting it for a pan-India audience and the film is currently in the scripting stages.

The film has been titled Velley and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, who made his debut with the forgettable Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is likely to come onboard. Not just that, as per the report, Sunny's cousin Abhay Deol may also be in the pipeline of coming onboard the film. A source told the portal, "Velley is the official adaptation of Telugu crime comedy, Brochevarevarura. Ajay loved the concept and instantly bought the rights for it, so he could take it to a pan-India The script is currently being written.”

The source further added, "Abhay is known for high concept films and Brocheverevarura is one of the most unique ideas in recent times. Karan is excited to team up with his uncle for the first time If they come on board, there will be multiple script reading sessions and workshops before the film goes on the floors."

Meanwhile, Karan Deol is all set to join Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol in Apne 2. The film was announced a few days ago by the Deol's as Sunny tweeted, "Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021."

ALSO READ: Dharmendra CONFIRMS 'Apne 2' & brings onboard 3 generations with him, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×