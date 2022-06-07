Ajay Devgn celebrates 20 years of The Legend Of Bhagat Singh: Grateful to be a part of this monumental film

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood. He made his debut with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante and ever since, he has been a part of more than 100 films in 30 years. He is also considered one of the most commercially successful actors in the film industry. Today, the actor celebrates 20 years of his 2002 biographical period film, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. The film chronicles Bhagat Singh's life from his childhood when he witnessed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre until the day he was hanged to death.

In the film, the Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actor essayed the titular role of Bhagat Singh alongside Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, and Akhilendra Mishra as the other lead characters. Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, and Amrita Rao play supporting roles. Ajay gained immense popularity for playing the character. A few hours back, the Singham actor took to his social media to mark 20 years of the movie. He shared a series of fan comments about the film and captioned it: "Even after 20 years, #TheLegendOfBhagatSingh remains a film I'm proud to have associated with. The sentiment in it is forever, for me & for every Indian. Grateful to be a small part of this monumental film. Jai Hind. #20YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh." The Legend of Bhagat Singh was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Check out Ajay Devgn's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in the thriller film, Runway 34 which also starred Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. It was directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by himself under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. Next, the De De Pyaar De actor has many interesting movies in his pipeline. Next, he will star in Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa.

