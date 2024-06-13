Ajay Devgn claims ‘main gossip karta hi nahi’; Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha co-star Tabu throws in a savage reply

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked together in various films and are collaborating again on Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The trailer of the romantic thriller was launched today, June 13, and the camaraderie between the duo was clearly evident at the event.

Ajay and Tabu talked about their fun dynamic on the sets. Tabu revealed that her co-star gossips a lot, but Ajay denied these claims.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha co-stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu about their vibe on sets

At the trailer launch of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn and Tabu were asked about their vibe on the sets. The former revealed Tabu’s habit of complaining about either the hot weather or something else. In turn, the actress disclosed how Ajay starts with his gossip.

Ajay replied, “Meri koi gossip nahi hoti, main gossip karta hi nahi (I don’t have any gossip; I don’t gossip at all).” Throwing in a savage response to his claims, Tabu said, “Jhuth mat bol, sabke baare mein puchta hai merko (Don’t lie, you ask me about everyone).” Ajay ended up teasing Tabu by saying that it meant that she knew gossip about everyone.

At the event, Ajay also talked about his experience working with Tabu. He said, “Abhi kuch lagta hi nahi hai (I don't feel anything).” since they have done a lot of films together. He mentioned that it did not feel like he was working with a co-star on sets.

Tabu playfully stated, “Auron mein kahan dum tha ki mere sath itni filmein kar lete hain.”

More about Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film revolves around the love story between the characters played by Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Alongside the lead pair, the ensemble cast of the musical romance also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is set to hit the big screens on July 5, 2024.

