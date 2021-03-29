Ajay Devgn clears air about reports of his brawl in viral Delhi video; Clarifies ‘I’ve not traveled anywhere’

Ajay Devgn recently took to his Twitter handle to deny false claims about him getting involved in a nasty fight in Delhi. Here’s what he has said.

A few hours ago ’s office issued a statement clarifying that a video that is circulated of a man involved in a Delhi brawl is not him. As per the statement, the actor has not visited Delhi post the promotions of his film ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’, and thus the reports of a brawl involving him outside a Delhi pub are baseless and untrue. Now, Ajay has taken to his social media handle to respond to rumours that he recently got into a fight in the National Capital.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Drishyam actor said that he has been getting concerned calls from his friends after a 'doppleganger' of his got into 'trouble' in Delhi. He also clarified that he has not traveled anywhere and therefore all reports regarding him being in any brawl are baseless. He tweeted, “Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi.”

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s tweet below:

Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble.

I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 29, 2021

For the unversed, the viral video showed two men fighting outside a pub and using inappropriate language. One of the men, wearing a white shirt, was mistaken for Ajay.

According to HT, the statement issued by the actor’s office reads, “Post the promotion of ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’ in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue.

“We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr. Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for ‘Maidaan’, ‘MayDay’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and he hasn’t set foot in the Capital in 14 months, the statement added.

