As Ajay Devgn completes 30 yrs in cinema, Akshay Kumar recalls their newbie days: Time flies, friendship stays

Ajay Devgn is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. The actor, who had made his big Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, has come a long way in his career and had successfully established himself as a bankable star with an impressive line of work. Interestingly, November 22 holds a lot of importance for Ajay as it marked the release date of his debut movie. And while the superstar has completed 30 years in the industry, his dear friend Akshay Kumar has penned a sweet note for him.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared an unseen pic from the sets of Sooryavanshi with Ajay Devgn wherein both the actors were seen dressed as cops and were having a hearty laugh together. In the caption, the Khiladi Kumar recalled how he used to take martial arts classes with Ajay during their initial days and how their friendship remained intact all these years. “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn , and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!,” Akshay wrote.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post for Ajay Devgn:

To note, Akshay and Ajay, who have shared the screens in movies like Suhaag, Insan, etc, were recently seen working together in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. While Akshay played the titular role in the movie, Ajay was seen reprising his role of Bajirao Singham as a cameo.