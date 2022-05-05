Ajay Devgn congratulates Akshay Kumar on completing 30 years in the industry: Hope you set new records

Akshay Kumar is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. Recently, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor completed three decades in the film industry. He began his career with the lead role in 1991's romantic-action film, Saugandh. In 30 years, the actor has been a part of around 145 movies. As Akshay Kumar completed 30 years in the Bollywood industry, his close friend and actor Ajay Devgn penned a special note on his social media wishing the actor a successful journey ahead.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared a picture with Akshay and penned a sweet note that read: "Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you. @akshaykumar"

Check out Ajay Devgn's post:



On Akshay's special occasion, the makers of Prithviraj celebrated the Special 26 actor's milestone by sharing a poster. It features posters of every single film that Akshay has been a part of. The Bachchhan Paandey actor reposted the video on his Twitter and wrote, "30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has interesting films in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God 2, Selfiee, Untitled Soorarai Pottru remake. Ajay, on the other hand, will feature in Maidaan, Drishyam 2, Thank God and Bholaa.

