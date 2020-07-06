  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ajay Devgn is corrected by Prachi Desai as he forgets to add cast members' names in his post on Bol Bachchan

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to shares his thoughts about the film, Bol Bachchan completing 8 years. This post by the actor caught Prachi Desai's eye as he forgot to mention the names of his other co-stars in the tweet.
4778 reads Mumbai
Ajay Devgn is corrected by Prachi Desai as he forgets to add cast members' names in his post on Bol BachchanAjay Devgn is corrected by Prachi Desai as he forgets to add cast members' names in his post on Bol Bachchan
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai took to her Twitter account to correct Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn when he forgot to mention names of his co-star from Bol Bachchan. The film which was helmed by Simmba director Rohit Shetty celebrated its 8-year anniversary. The Raid actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to shares his thoughts about the film completing 8 years. Ajay Devgn wrote, "When the Bachchans speak, I listen (especially Amitji), #8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty." This post by the Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor caught Prachi Desai's eye. The actress immediately responded to the tweet saying, "Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma, yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan."

The fans and followers of the actress applauded the actress for correcting the Singham actor, Ajay Devgn. The film Bol Bachchan featured Ajay Devgn in the lead and also featured Prachi Desai, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin in key roles. Many fans and audience members took to their social media account to congratulate the cast and director of the film on completing 8 years of the comic caper.

Check out Prachi Desai's post

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the upcoming film titled Maidaan. The actor will be essaying the role of iconic football coach named Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is reportedly slated for a release on August 13, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Well done Prachi. Be strong. Your Time is coming. To all the so called outsiders, be strong. Look at Abhishek and his career. This is Time for the outsiders to shine.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement