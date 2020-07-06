Ajay Devgn is corrected by Prachi Desai as he forgets to add cast members' names in his post on Bol Bachchan

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to shares his thoughts about the film, Bol Bachchan completing 8 years. This post by the actor caught Prachi Desai's eye as he forgot to mention the names of his other co-stars in the tweet.

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai took to her Twitter account to correct Bollywood actor when he forgot to mention names of his co-star from Bol Bachchan. The film which was helmed by Simmba director Rohit Shetty celebrated its 8-year anniversary. The Raid actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to shares his thoughts about the film completing 8 years. Ajay Devgn wrote, "When the Bachchans speak, I listen (especially Amitji), #8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty." This post by the Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha actor caught Prachi Desai's eye. The actress immediately responded to the tweet saying, "Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma, yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan."

The fans and followers of the actress applauded the actress for correcting the Singham actor, Ajay Devgn. The film Bol Bachchan featured Ajay Devgn in the lead and also featured Prachi Desai, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin in key roles. Many fans and audience members took to their social media account to congratulate the cast and director of the film on completing 8 years of the comic caper.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the upcoming film titled Maidaan. The actor will be essaying the role of iconic football coach named Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is reportedly slated for a release on August 13, 2020.

