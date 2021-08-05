Ajay Devgn credits Kajol for his smile; Has a special wish for the actress on her birthday

17 hours ago  |  78.7K
   
Ajay Devgn credits Kajol for his smile; Has a special wish for the actress on her birthday (Pic credit - Ajay Devgn/Instagram)
Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved couples of B-town. These two share a great bond, but they refrain from social media PDA. If you check out Ajay’s Instagram handle, you will realise that he hardly shares any mushy pictures with his wife or makes a lovey-dovey post. Hence, when the Singham actor actually took to his Instagram handle to wish Kajol with a cute post, he has managed to grab all the attention.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ajay Devgn posted a picture of him and Kajol. In the picture, we can see Kajol laughing and resting her head on his shoulder. At the same time, Ajay is standing with his hands folded and a faint smile on his face. Well, the picture is undoubtedly cute, but what stole our hearts was Ajay’s caption. Sharing the picture he wrote, “You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are @kajol.

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Isn’t this cute? Did it melt your hearts?   

Kajol ringed in her birthday with her family last night. The celebration included her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. The pictures of these three are going viral on the internet.

Well, we cannot wait to see Kajol’s reply to Ajay Devgn’s post. What do you think of this cute birthday wish? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. 

Credits: Ajay Devgn/Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : In the end, no matter what anyone says Kajol will never leave him. He doesn't have the guts to leave her. Wonder how long this marital reconciliation will last? PV post.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : In the end it does not matter what anyone says, Kajol will never leave him. And he doesn't have the guts to leave. Wonder how long this post- Ileana reconciliation will last?
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
Anonymous : love her!
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Please try and write a whole sentence next time.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : His indiscretions are well known.but still kajol stuck to him. I appreciate her .
REPLY 0 16 hours ago
Anonymous : I do not think it's something to be appreciated. She's sending out a terrible message to women. This is the reverse of feminism. Kiran Rao has my full respect. Also Suzanne. Boo to some of the other *no names* BW wives. Don't pretend you have rock-solid marriages.
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Unlike other girls,kajol did not leave him at the slightest problem.i appreciate her staying with him whatever he does.
REPLY 0 16 hours ago
Anonymous : No, I respect her less and less for this reason.
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : So sweet. I have to admit that I didn’t like him before but in the meantime I think that they’re a good couple.
REPLY 0 17 hours ago
Anonymous : agree
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Don't agree.
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Disagree
REPLY 1 9 hours ago

