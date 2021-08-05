Ajay Devgn credits Kajol for his smile; Has a special wish for the actress on her birthday

and Kajol are one of the most loved couples of B-town. These two share a great bond, but they refrain from social media PDA. If you check out Ajay’s Instagram handle, you will realise that he hardly shares any mushy pictures with his wife or makes a lovey-dovey post. Hence, when the Singham actor actually took to his Instagram handle to wish Kajol with a cute post, he has managed to grab all the attention.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ajay Devgn posted a picture of him and Kajol. In the picture, we can see Kajol laughing and resting her head on his shoulder. At the same time, Ajay is standing with his hands folded and a faint smile on his face. Well, the picture is undoubtedly cute, but what stole our hearts was Ajay’s caption. Sharing the picture he wrote, “You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are @kajol.

Take a look:

Isn’t this cute? Did it melt your hearts?

Kajol ringed in her birthday with her family last night. The celebration included her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. The pictures of these three are going viral on the internet.

Well, we cannot wait to see Kajol’s reply to Ajay Devgn’s post. What do you think of this cute birthday wish? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

