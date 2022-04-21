Ajay Devgn describes his character in Runway 34: ‘He’s brilliant, genius but also a rule breaker’

Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain his audience with his upcoming movie Runway 34, which marks his second collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh. The trailer has already left fans excited and now in a recent chat with a news portal Ajay Devgn described his character in Runway 34. Ajay, who is also the director of the film, will be seen playing the role of a pilot, Captain Vikrant Khanna. He described his character as brilliant but also a rule breaker.

Speaking to ETimes, Ajay said, “It depends from script to script. In this film, my character is brilliant, he's a genius, but he's a rule breaker. He's got a little bit of arrogance. He's not a completely white character, he's a little grey and that's what I loved about him. He does things on his terms and conditions.”

While Ajay will play the role of a pilot, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen stepping into the shoes of a lawyer Narayan Vedant. He recently took to his social media account to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses of his character from the movie.

Runway 34 is reportedly inspired by the true events of the Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape in August 2015, after facing difficulties landing at Cochin International Airport due to bad weather. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Heropanti 2'.

The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn Films along with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

