Ajay Devgn donates Rs 51 lakh for daily wage workers, FWICE chief Ashoke Pandit calls him 'real life Singham'

Following in the footsteps of Rohit Shetty, also pledged his support for the film industry's daily wage workers as he donated his bit. With the entertainment industry taking a huge hit due to the 21-day lockdown across India, filming has been stalled completely. Due to this, many wage workers who depend on a daily salary for doing odd jobs on a film set, have been jobless and without pay. To overcome this, Bollywood has been doing its bit by donating to several funds amidst the Coronavirus crisis The latest one to do that is actor Ajay Devgn.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) chief Ashoke Pandit announced on Wednesday that Ajay Devgn had contributed a massive sum of Rs 51 lakhs. In a video message on Twitter, Pandit also thanked the actor. He said, "Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U. #FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona."

Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/e2NZ0V3q52 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 1, 2020

Rohit Shetty had also donated Rs 51 lakhs for the cause. as well had reached out to the FWICE for the account details of 25,000 daily wage workers to transfer money into their accounts amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Several other Bollywood stars have also gone ahead and made contributions to the PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM relief fund for all those whose lives have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

