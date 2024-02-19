Ajay Devgn drops family PIC ft. Kajol and children as he celebrates mom's 76th birthday; pens touching note

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved couples in the industry. Whenever they share pictures on social media, fans fill the comment sections with lovely words. Today, February 19, Ajay's mother and Kajol's mother-in-law Veena Devgan turned 76.

On this special occasion, both the actors took to social media to drop birthday wishes to her. Now, a while ago, Ajay dropped a family picture featuring himself, Kajol, his mom, and his children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Ajay Devgn shared family picture as he celebrates mom's birthday

Taking to his Instagram account, Ajay Devgn shared an adorable family picture as he celebrates his mother Veena Devgn's 76th birthday. The picture features himself, Kajol, his mom, and his children, Nysa and Yug.

In the photo, Yug can be seen kissing his grandmother's cheek. Kajol and Ajay twinned in black outfits, while Nysa wore an orange dress. The actor's mother chose a black outfit, and Yug wore a colorful shirt and jeans.

Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote, "Your love is the guiding light to our family Maa… Happy birthday to you."

Have a look:

Earlier in the day, the Singham actor took to his Instagram story to drop a picture of himself with his mother. Wishing her a happy birthday, Ajay wrote, "Your love is irreplaceable Maa, Happy birthday (red heart emoji)"

Advertisement

Kajol also took to social media to share a picture of herself with her mother-in-law. In the photo, the duo can be seen sharing a smile as they pose for the camera. In the caption, she penned, "A mother by law who took her job seriously .. happy birthday Ma ! #MIL #motherinlaw #birthdaybeats"

For the uninitiated, Veena Devgan was married to the late action director and filmmaker Veeru Devgan.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's work front

Ajay was last seen in the action thriller Bholaa, which he also directed. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Amit Sharma's long-delayed Maidaan, Raid 2, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Shaitaan.

Kajol, on the other hand, was last seen in one of the segments in the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Last year, in 2023, the actress also made her foray into the digital space with the legal thriller web series The Trial. She will be next seen in Do Patti, which is the maiden production venture of Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from that, she is also doing a film called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: PIC: Kajol has a quirky birthday wish for mother-in-law; Ajay Devgn says her 'love is irreplaceable'