Ajay Devgn drops his intense and intriguing first look from Bholaa; Fans call it 'extraordinary'

Ajay Devgn , who is enjoying the massive success of his recently released film Drishyam 2, has shared his first look from this upcoming film, Bholaa. The teaser was unveiled recently and it left netizens mighty impressed. Today, Ajay's first look from the film grabbed everyone's attention. He took to Instagram and posted an intriguing video. The film also stars Tabu and Amala Paul in important roles.

The video starts with a text in Hindi that reads, "Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan." Soon Ajay Devgn is heard introducing himself in the most kickass way. The heavily bearded Ajay looks intense in his Bholaa look. He has white tilak applied on his forehead. We can also see handcuffs near his face. The first look of Ajay is exciting. Sharing the video and posters with his fans, he wrote, "Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D." Have a look:

Fans have gone crazy after seeing Ajay's first look. They have called his look 'extraordinary'. A fan commented, "Extraordinary Look Of Three National Award winner Superstar Ajay devgn. Bholaa Big Hit." Another fan wrote, "Baki sab ek taraf ajay devgn sir ek taraf."

Salman Khan in Bholaa 2?

Earlier, it was reported that Ajay has approached Salman Khan for Bholaa 2. But the makers released a statement and rubbished the rumours. The statement read, "There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial Bholaa."

Reportedly, Ajay will be making a three-part franchise of Bholaa. The report also suggests that the other parts will feature original stories, unlike Bholaa which is an official remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi starring Karthi.

