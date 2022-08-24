Ajay Devgn drops a mesmerising photo of sunrise from Bholaa sets; Seen yet?

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday gave a sneak-peek of his upcoming directorial movie, Bholaa, where he is seen directing the shots from the sets of the film. Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runwav 34 in 2022. The film also casts Tabu alongside Ajay in a prominent role. Taking to Instagram, the 'Golmaal' actor shared behind-the-scenes picture while taking a shot of the sunrise on his smartphone. He captioned the picture, "Bholaa. Sun... Ready For Surya Namaskar."

In the picture, a person can be seen facing backwards from the camera with a backdrop of the sunrise, emitting bright colours in the sky with loads of greenery around him while Ajay photographed him. Hands and phone are s phone is also visible where someone is taking his photo. Reacting to his picture, one of his fans commented, “Good morning, Ajay Devgn sir, have a nice day.” Other marvelled at the view.

Have a look at Ajay’s post:

The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. It starred Karthi, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in the lead roles. Dream Warrior Pictures and producers of Kaithi, will co-produce the Hindi remake of this film. This film is slated for release next year.

Ajay was last seen in the film Runway 34, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be next seen in Maidaan, Thank God, Cirkus and Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel.