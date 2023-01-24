Ajay Devgn expresses happiness for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s humongous advance bookings

We are just a day away from the release of Pathaan and it is nothing less than a festival for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans. King Khan will be seen on the big screen after a hiatus of almost 4 years and that itself is enough to pull the audiences towards the theatre. Fans have already hit the advance booking and the numbers are huge. Everyone is more than excited to watch this action-thriller also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Today, another superstar Ajay Devgn ’s upcoming film Bholaa’s teaser was released and at the media event he spoke about Pathaan and expressed his happiness towards the humongous advance bookings.

Ajay Devgn opened his heart out about his next release Bholaa and also spoke about Bollywood films working at the box office. Talking about this he also mentioned Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan which is all set to release on January 25. Ajay said, “when Drishyam 2 released and worked, I always told people that we need more films to work at the box office to get the momentum rolling. I hope all films become super hit. Pathaan is releasing and the advances are humongous. I am happy from my heart and we all should be happy.”

Bholaa

Bholaa marks the reunion of Ajay and Tabu after successfully working together in the Drishyam Franchise. It features Tabu as a cop and a dynamic first look was released recently.

In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen playing the role of an officer who comes into the picture to stop John from executing his dangerous plan against the country. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

His upcoming films include the Amit Sharma-directed Maidaan, which is expected to arrive this Summer, followed by the yet untitled Neeraj Pandey directorial and finally, the Rohit Shetty cop universe saga, Singham Again. He will soon start shooting for the Neraj Pandey-directed romantic thriller and then switch gears to Singham Again from April. Ajay also has Raid 2 under his kitty, the official announcement of which is expected soon.