Ajay Devgn expresses his anger on 'educated persons attacking doctors'; Calls them as 'worst criminals'

Ajay Devgn has lashed out those educated persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Calls them as worst criminals.

The increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus in India has created a panic among all the citizens. Recently, two doctors in Delhi, who had gone out to by groceries were assaulted by a man, who reportedly heckled them for not being inside their house. The man harassed the two female doctors, saying the presence of doctors might risk the spread of coronavirus. The doctors called up the police but the attacker ran away by the time the police arrived. Later he was identified and arrested.

Not only this, a few days back, a group of young doctors returning from emergency duty at the AIIMS also sustained injuries when police beat them up with sticks. One of the doctors said, "We showed them our IDs and we had our aprons on. There were some more colleagues. The policemen were abusive and said we were the ones causing the viral infection. They threw away our belongings and kept hitting us without any rhyme or reason." Showing a rage on these situations, vented out his anger in one of his tweets and wrote, "DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona."

(Also Read: Coronavirus Maharashtra Update: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extends statewide lockdown till April 30)

Ajay's fans have supported the superstar and replied, "Ajay u Right Same On This .. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe", while some tweeted, "These people should be arrested immediately." Meanwhile, India’s battle against COVID 19 is going intense with every passing day and it doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. So far, over 7400 people have been infected with the deadly virus along with 249 deaths across the country. Interestingly, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases in the country and still continues to top the list with over 1380 cases in the state. And while the cases are rapidly increasing in the state, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Government has decided to extend the statewide lockdown until April 30.

Check out Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 12, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More