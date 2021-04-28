  1. Home
Ajay Devgn extends a helping hand to COVID 19 patients; Sets up a 20 bed ICU at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

Amid the ongoing pandemic situation, Ajay Devgn has come forward to help the COVID-19 patients.
India is currently in the second wave of the Coronavirus. Many people have lost their family and friends due to the shortage of oxygen cylinders and beds in the hospitals. The cases are increasing across the country. Many states have announced a lockdown. Bollywood and television actors are also coming forward and extending their help to common people. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have managed to arrange 100 oxygen concentrators. And to join them next is Ajay Devgn who has set up a 20 bed ICU for COVID 19 patients. 

In a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor has made a significant contribution and gave Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a sum of Rs 1 crore to help set up a 20 bed ICU for COVID-19 patients. This hospital has been made at the Shivaji Park area in Mumbai. Earlier, Akshay Kumar had also donated Rs 1 Crore to Gautam Gambhir's foundation to help people during the Coronavirus second wave. Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and more have turned COVID 19 warriors to provide resources to people.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, he will be seen in RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and also in Maidaan. The film's shooting is underway. Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. However, the actor is also shooting for his upcoming directorial MayDay.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna help by arranging 100 oxygen concentrators in COVID 19 surge: Do whatever you can

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Ajay is an intelligent and good man