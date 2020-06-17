Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor pay tributes to martyred Indian army officers

Bollywood celebrities pay their tributes and offer condolences to the family members of the Indian army personnel who were martyred in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The country lost a few more bravehearts on Monday, 15th June 2020 when some Indian army personnel lost their lives during a face-off with the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. As per the latest reports, at least 20 Indian army personnel have been injured and a few of them killed during a violent face-off with troops of China at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. According to army reports, there have been casualties on both sides and a meeting has also been held among senior army personnel. Numerous Bollywood celebs have now taken to social media for offering their last respects to the martyred ones.

After , Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood and others paid their last respects to the martyrs, Farhan Akhtar has now paid his tribute to the Indian army personnel who lost their lives in the violent face-off. The Dil Dhdakne Do actor tweeted, "Salute the martyrs for their courage and for the ultimate sacrifice in defending our borders. Deepest condolences to the families. #IndianArmy #Respect." Even shared a post on his Instagram story that read, "Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India's border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat, RIP Brave Hearts. My thoughts are with your families this hour. #GalwanValley #IndianArmy."

Veere Di Wedding actress also paid her tribute to the Indian army personnel. She wrote, "20 Indian soldiers have died in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Tuesday. The Army statement on Tuesday confirmed the death of Colonel and two jawans and spoke of "casualties on both sides." India blamed the clashes on "an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there", rebutting China's claims that Indian soldiers crossed the border."

Salute the martyrs for their courage and for the ultimate sacrifice in defending our borders. Deepest condolences to the families. #IndianArmy #Respect — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 17, 2020

