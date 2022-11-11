Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar & more drop heartfelt posts after India’s loss to England in T20 Cricket World Cup

For all those who are deeply vested in the world of cricket, it must not be easy to digest India’s defeat by arch-rivals England in the T20 World Cup. For those who are unaware, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the second semifinal match in Adelaide on Thursday. While the feeling is yet to sink in, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar have dropped down heartfelt messages for the Indian cricket team.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn penned down a long note on his Instagram handle wherein he said, “Cheering for you as you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you.”

He further added, “Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever.”