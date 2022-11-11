Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar & more drop heartfelt posts after India’s loss to England in T20 Cricket World Cup
It was a sad day for Indian cricket fans as the country lost the match to enter the finals of the T20 World Cup. While fans fell silent knowing this news, Bollywood stars are here to cheer them up!
For all those who are deeply vested in the world of cricket, it must not be easy to digest India’s defeat by arch-rivals England in the T20 World Cup. For those who are unaware, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the second semifinal match in Adelaide on Thursday. While the feeling is yet to sink in, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar have dropped down heartfelt messages for the Indian cricket team.
Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram Post
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn penned down a long note on his Instagram handle wherein he said, “Cheering for you as you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you.”
He further added, “Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever.”
Actor-Producer Farhan Akhar dropped a heartfelt note for the Indian cricket team on his Instagram handle as well. He, in a motivational post, wrote, “ “England outplayed us & congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team's shoulders and it's in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, Yes it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn't end here.. this is but a chapter. We'll emerge it stronger. Keeps your chins up."
Arjun Rampal pens a heartfelt message for the Indian Cricket Team
Taking to Twitter, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal wrote, “Been out played today, unfortunately we didn’t bring our best game to the semis, nothing to take away from #England they were the much better side today Such is the game. Well played through the tournament #TeamIndia heartbreak today. Congratulations #TeamEngland #T20Iworldcup2022.”
Meanwhile, England will now meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday with the aim to bag the trophy.
