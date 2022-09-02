Ajay Devgn is feeling ‘reel good’, shares BTS video from the sets of Bholaa; WATCH

Ajay Devgn is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bholaa and keeps sharing BTS pictures and videos from the sets. Recently, this film had made it to the headlines after Tabu was injured on the sets while shooting for an action sequence. Today yet again Ajay posted a reel on his Instagram and we bet fans will go gaga over his looks. This video seems to have been shot on the sets of his upcoming film.

The video begins with Ajay Devgn walking toward his set as one of his staff members holds an umbrella for him. The actor looks dapper in a grey shirt that he paired with light blue denim and brown boots. We can see the actor posing for the camera and his swag is unmissable. Sharing this video, the actor wrote, “Feelin' reel good.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn has almost half a dozen projects in his kitty. After appearing in Rudra and Runway 34 this year, the actor will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. His film Maidaan is complete but release date for the same is still to be locked. He returns to direction with Bholaa and that film will release on Ram Navami 2023. Apart from the projects mentioned above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5. With this sort of line-up, it is certain that we will get to see a lot of Ajay Devgn in the times to come.

