Ajay Devgn feels box office numbers were 'always created'; Says 'I’m not scared about it’

is one of the topmost actors in Bollywood whose films hardly ever fail at the box office. He is known to deliver several blockbusters, which has made him one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Often actors get driven by the number game at the box office, and their entire focus gets shifted to improving them. But, the actor who is currently gearing up for his big release Bhuj: The Pride Of India on OTT reveals that the number race has never bothered him, and he feels that it is all created.

Yes! You heard that right. Ajay Devgn does not chase the box office numbers and does not believe in measuring a film's success on the collection. The actor had recently interacted with the media to talk about his film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is releasing today, August 13. During the interaction, he was asked to share his views on box office and whether he believes in the number-chasing. Ajay’s instant reaction was, "What bullshit! It’s created. It was always created.”

Further talking about the fact if box office numbers have ever affected him, Ajay Devgn added, “Do you think it has mattered to me? I’ve never bothered, I’ve never given interviews (about it), I’ve never spoken about it. I’m not scared about it." There were certain reports about the possibility that the makers of Bhuj: The Pride Of India might re-release the movie in theatres once things resume to normalcy. But, Ajay feels there's no way that will happen. Once its on OTT it’s too late.

Meanwhile, talking about Bhuj: The Pride Of India, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, among others.

