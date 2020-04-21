Ajay Devgn feels humbled as Nagpur Police sets up screens of Tanhaji at a shelter home amid lockdown

Nagpur Police have started screening films by setting up open theatres at shelter homes for the homeless and daily wage labourers stranded in the city. The first film to be screened was Ajay Devgn's latest blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

"Watching a film redirects the attention and it's an excellent way to decrease anxiety. Nagpur Police has set up an open theatre at the Shelter Homes. #NagpurPolice #alwaysthere4u @ajaydevgn," Nagpur City Police announced on their official Twitter handle.

Reacting to the tweet, Bollywood star expressed: "If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled. @NagpurPolice"

If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled @NagpurPolice https://t.co/PtqvjGsE0k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2020

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to social media to laud the selfless dedication and hard work of Mumbai Police who are going through a lot to ensure law and order amid lockdown.

"Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice," the actor had tweeted.

Credits :IANS

