Ajay Devgn in a floral t-shirt or his son Yug in a Spider Man hoodie: Who nailed the casual look better?

On Saturday, Singham star Ajay Devgn made a brief appearance in an upscale locality of Mumbai. He was spotted outside the Jetty road in Mumbai. The star who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner RRR alongside Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, opted for a casual statement during his latest appearance. He wore a blue floral t-shirt which was paired with black denims. Following the COVID-19 protocols Ajay completed his look with a blue face mask to protect himself from the contagious virus.

Meanwhile, his son Yug was also spotted in the Juhu area of the city. The star-kid with his fashion statement gave us a hint about his favourite Marvel superhero. He opted for a casual Spider-Man hoodie which was paired with black shorts. Yug’s look was completed with a crocs sandal which aptly complimented the colour scheme of his attire. Just like his father, even the young kid was seen donning a face mask amid the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at the photos below:

Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol began dating each other back in the year 1995 whilst the duo were filming their movie Gundaraj. Initially, the two were regarded as an ‘unlikely pair’ due to their diverse personalities, however, the two ended up tying the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian Hindu ceremony in 1999. The couple share two children together, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Speaking of the father-son duo’s latest appearance, whose style statement was better? Let us know in the comment section below:

ALSO READ| Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani wrap up 'Runway 34' shoot: 'See you at the movies!'