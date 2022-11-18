Ajay Devgn gets emotional as he remembers late Nishikant Kamat on Drishyam 2 release day; PIC

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has finally hit the cinema halls today. The film also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor. After keeping the nation hooked with its murder mystery in 2015 with Drishyam, the makers returned with the sequel. The film is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film of the same name and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, it was a big hit at the box office and left the audience intrigued.

Now, as Drishyam 2 released today, Ajay took to his social media handle and remembers the late director Nishikant Kamat, who had helmed the first part. He passed away at the age of 50 in August 2020 due to cirrhosis. Sharing a picture, Ajay shared a throwback picture with Nishikant and captioned it, ‘Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2.’ The second part is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

About Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana.

Ajay Devgn work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in Thank God. It is an official remake of the Danish film Sorte Kulgar and starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The comedy-drama film was directed by Indra Kumar.

Next, the Bol Bachchan actor will feature in Bholaa, which also stars Tabu in the lead. It is slated to release on March 30, 2023. It will be Ajay Devgn’s next directorial, after the critically appreciated, Runway 34. Bholaa is a remake of Karthi's Kaithi. He also has the sports drama Maidaan, Neeraj Pandey’s yet-untitled thriller, and Singham 3 with Rohit Shetty in his pipeline.