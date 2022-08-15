Ajay Devgn gives a glimpse of the 75th Independence Day celebration on the sets of Bholaa; WATCH

Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood currently. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans cannot wait to see him on the silver screen. Well, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Bholaa along with Tabu and others. On several occasions, we have seen Ajay come together with his entire team to celebrate festivals and today too he shared a video of him and his entire crew from the sets of Bholaa celebrating the 75th Indian Independence Day.

In the video that Ajay Devgn shared, we can see the actor dressed in his black kurta avatar which we have seen before as well when he shared pictures from the sets of Bholaa. From bodyguards to spot boys, to technicians to Ajay himself, we can see each and every crew member proudly pinning the Indian flag on their shirts and celebrating the spirit of Independence Day. Sharing this beautiful video, Ajay wrote, “75 years of Independence; a happy & proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all. #HarGharTiranga @amritmahotsav @narendramodi @adffilms.”

Well, recently a piece of shocking news had come from the sets of Bholaa in Hyderabad. On Wednesday morning, Tabu who is playing a fearless, high-ranking police officer in Ajay Devgn’s action extravaganza Bholaa, escaped a major injury while performing a dare-devil stunt. This is one of the films in which Tabu will be seen performing several high-octane stunts alongside the leading man, Ajay Devgn, who is playing the title role of Bholaa.

Sources say that the National Award winner was reportedly driving a truck in a dense jungle. The truck was being chased by some motorcycle goons. In one take, one of the bikes that were racing crazily alongside the truck collided with it. And, Tabu who was in the truck caught some shredded glass from the crash. The source added that the impact of the collision was so strong that a piece of glass flew and cut Tabu just above her right eye. One hears Ajay was fully in charge of the situation. And, called for a short break, allowing the actress to rest till she gained her composure.

Bholaa is Ajay’s fourth directorial, the last one being Runway 34, which has been appreciated by one and all. It's slated for a March 2023 release. Other films for Ajay include Thank God, Maidaan, Drishyam 2 and Singham 3 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

