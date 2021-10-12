Ajay Devgn gives glimpse of ‘unforgettable journey’ as he explores world of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild; WATCH

Ajay Devgn is one of the stars who never shy away from taking up new things, be it experimenting with looks, genres, trying hands at direction and more. And now, Bollywood’s Singham is set to take up a new challenge and this time it will be with British adventurer Bear Grylls. Yes! Ajay Devgn is going to be the new guest on the upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and he can’t keep calm about this new adventure.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Ajay Devgn shared the promo of his episode of Into The Wild. The 50 second promo featured Ajay and Bear undergoing water adventures in the sea full of sharks. While Bear Grylls appear to be quite proud of his stage which it calls as his ‘ilaka’, Ajay was heard saying ‘maza aane wala hai’ in the promo. Sharing the promo, Ajay called it an unforgettable journey. He wrote, “They say you will never know until you go and so I did! Exploring the uninhabited Islands of the Indian Ocean with @BearGrylls yeh koi khel nahi hai bro! Here are glimpses of our unforgettable journey of #IntoTheWild”.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s post:

They say you will never know until you go and so I did! Exploring the uninhabited Islands of the Indian Ocean with @BearGrylls yeh koi khel nahi hai bro! Here are glimpses of our unforgettable journey of #IntoTheWild premiering 22nd Oct @discoveryplusIN & 25th Oct @DiscoveryIN pic.twitter.com/KF5saNhOVZ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also has some interesting movies in his kitty. He is looking forward to the release of his much awaited sports drama Maidaan which is slated to release in theatres on June 3 next year. This isn’t all. Ajay has also donned the directorial cap once again for Mayday which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh among others. The movie will mark Ajay and Big’s reunion after seven years after the 2013 release Satyagraha. Mayday is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

