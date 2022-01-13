Ajay Devgn goes on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple in Kerala amid Karthi remake’s shooting?

Actor Ajay Devgn is now gearing up to feature in the South film Kaithi’s remake. Reportedly, the production of the movie has already hit the floor. Amid this, news of Ajay going on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple in Kerala has surfaced online. According to ETimes, the Singham star seemingly followed a month-long ritual before setting out on the pilgrimage. Moreover, earlier during the day, Ajay also made an appearance in a spiritual avatar at what appeared to be a movie set.

According to the outlet’s source, “Ajay followed quite a few rituals required for a month or so. The visible ones were that he was spotted wearing black, he did not cut hair or nails for about a month and he did not shave either.” An official confirmation about the same from the actor is yet awaited. This comes just days after the star wrote a heartfelt letter to his younger self on the special occasion of National Youth Day.

In the letter, Ajay wrote a note to the younger Ajay who embarked on his journey in Bollywood. He articulated, "Dear 20-year-old me, There are making your mark in this new world as an actor... Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail... spectacularly! People's criticisms and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed." Take a look at the entire letter below:

Speaking of the South remake Kaithi, the original version saw actor Karthi essaying the lead role. Now, Ajay Devgn is all set to bring the unconventional cinematic experience to Bollywood. The production of the movie went on floor today. Moreover, the makers of the movie have also revealed the Hindi title of the movie which is Bholaa.

A source close to the development revealed that the first schedule of Kaithi remake aka Bholaa will be shot in Mumbai and will have a minimum unit set given the COVID situation in the state. “Ajay is personally looking into the script and pre-production being a director himself and Kaithi promises to be one of his best movies till date – a true masala entertainer with gripping action and intense drama,” Ajay was quoted saying.

ALSO READ| Did Ajay Devgn drop a hint about his next project? His spiritual get up says so