Ajay Devgn greets Mumbai as he returns after wrapping Bholaa shoot; See PIC

Over the years, Ajay Devgn has established himself as one of the biggest action stars of the country, who prefers to raise the bar with every passing film. He started his career with an action film, Phool Aur Kante and since then, he has been a part of many action films like Vijaypath, Tango Charlie, Singham, Action Jackson, Shivaay, Himmatwala and more. The actor shot for his fourth directorial, Bholaa, in Hyderabad, the last couple of months and the actor just returned back to India after wrapping the shoot of his movie, co-starring Tabu.

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to update his followers and admirers about where he is. He shared a photo where he enjoyed a cup of a drink in the flight. He looked very stylish in his black jacket over his white t-shirt. He also wore sunglasses and sported a heavy beard. The photo was taken in a private flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai. He captioned his post as, "Hello, Mumbai", indicating that the actor is back after the intensive shoot of Bholaa, in the film city of Hyderabad. The actor is turning no stone unturned, in making Bholaa a grand visual spectacle for viewers.

Have a look at Ajay Devgn's Instagram photo:

Ajay Devgn has almost half a dozen projects in his kitty. After appearing in Rudra and Runway 34 this year, the actor will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. His film Maidaan is complete but release date for the same is still to be locked. He returns to direction with Bholaa and that film will release on Ram Navami 2023. Apart from the projects mentioned above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5. With this sort of line-up, it is certain that we will get to see a lot of Ajay Devgn in the times to come.

