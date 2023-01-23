Ajay Devgn has a special message for Suniel Shetty, wishes Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul ‘blissful married life’

Today is a very special day for Suniel Shetty and his family as his daughter Athiya Shetty is getting married to the love of her life KL Rahul . Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for a long time now. Their wedding rumours have been going on for some time, but the couple is finally getting hitched today at Suniel’s Khandala bungalow. We have been sharing glimpses of their sangeet ceremony and other wedding festivities which are being held amongst close family members and friends. One of Suniel’s oldest industry friends Ajay Devgn took to his social media to bless the newlyweds and congratulate the Hera Pheri star.

Taking to his social media, Ajay Devgn shared a picture of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul and wrote a long message. Ajay wrote, “Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Ajay.” The Bholaa star’s fans instantly took to the comments section and congratulated Athiya and Rahul. They also showed excitement for Ajay’s next release Bholaa.

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform about Athiya and Rahul's low-key wedding in Khandala. But the couple neither accepted nor denied the reports. Earlier today, Suniel was seen addressing the media outside his house and thanking them for their support. He also confirmed that the love birds are getting married tomorrow. The actor promised the media that he would bring the bride and groom out for the pictures and the entire family. He said, "Kal bacchhon ko leke aata hu. Thank you so much. Aapne jis tareeke se pyaar dikhaya uske liye bahut bahut thank you." Reports suggest that Suniel and his team have made special arrangements for the press as they would be covering the wedding live outside his house.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the couple will tie the knot in the presence of 100 guests. They have also opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding as they don't want the guests to post their pictures and videos on social media. Before entering the venue, everyone's cell phones will be taken away.