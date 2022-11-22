Ajay Devgn has NOT approached Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel, makers release official statement

Actor Ajay Devgn is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film, Drishyam 2 co-starring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran. Amid enjoying appreciation from the audience, Ajay unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film, Bholaa earlier today. Soon after the teaser was released, it was reported that Ajay has approached his good friend and colleague Salman Khan for the sequel of Bholaa.

The news of Ajay and Salman coming together broke the internet but it looks like the audience will have to wait a little longer to see them on the big screen. A while ago, the makers of Bholaa released an official statement and revealed that the reports are untrue. The statement also said that Ajay has not approached Salman for the sequel of Bholaa. The statement read, "There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial Bholaa."

Reportedly, Ajay will be making a three-part franchise of Bholaa. The report also suggests that the other parts will feature original stories, unlike Bholaa which is an official remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi starring Karthi.

Bholaa teaser

Meanwhile, Ajay shared the teaser on social media and wrote, “Kaun hai woh…jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai.” Fans are mighty impressed by the teaser of Bholaa and they are eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen. The film also stars Tabu in an important role. It will be released in 3D on March 30, 2023. Speaking about the plan of releasing the film in 3D, a source earlier said, "Ajay is among the most technically sound directors of Hindi Cinema and has envisioned the action of Bholaa in a certain way. He has shot some larger-than-life action scenes with a camera set-up that would make for a perfect 3D Blast. The post-production work is currently in process, wherein the visuals are leaving a different impact in 3D. His aim is to create a unique theatrical experience for the audience."