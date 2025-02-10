Ajay Devgn hasn't spoken to me in 18 years, reveals Cash director Anubhav Sinha; ‘I did text him...’

Anubhav Singh collaborated with Ajay Devgn for the 2007-released, Cash, after which the two never collaborated. There were speculations of their rift over a song in the film, which the director most recently denied. Nonetheless, the filmmaker admitted not being on talking terms with the actor for the past 18 years since Cash, their last collaboration.

During a recent conversation with The Lallantop, Anubhav Sinha was asked about his alleged fight with Ajay Devgn in response to which, the director retorted, "Koi jhagda nai hai...vo mujhse baat nai karta (There is no fight. He doesn’t talk to me)."

Sinha further stated that he has no idea why does the Singham Again actor not talk to him. He further mentioned that it has never been the case that Devgn ignored him or something and stated it he might be overthinking.

“However, I did text him a couple of times, and never received a response, so I told to myself that maybe it slipped his mind or he must have missed my message. But, it's been about 18 years since we have spoken,” he further added.

When asked if they ever had any disagreements, the Ra.One filmmaker denied the speculations and divulged that the disagreement actually happened between the producer and financier. Upon further being asked if there was a difference over a song in which Ajay wanted to feature, Sinha clarified, “There was no disagreement over any song, not that I know… This is not true.”

During the conversation, Sinha hailed the De De Pyaar De 2 actor among his "favorites." He stated that he always loved him as an actor and as an individual. The director further heaped praises calling him "yaaron ka yaar" stressing how he would be the first one to be there for a friend in need.

Nevertheless, Sinha admitted that he made certain comments on people’s political views and must have said something about him too. He pointed out that he was not the only person he commented about, and said things to various people, but he continues to maintain a good relation with them. "I am his admirer and I really respect him as an actor and individual,” he said on a concluding note.

Sinha's last directorial was Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.