Ajay Devgn heaps praise on wifey Kajol as he reviews her latest film Salaam Venky; See POST

Ajay Devgn and Kajol , the celebrated Bollywood couple has always been supportive of each others' careers. The action hero and celebrated actress have actively promoted each others' work and were often spotted at the screenings of each others' films. Similarly, Kajol was seen attending the screening of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 recently. Ajay, on the other hand, recently watched Kajol's latest film Salaam Venky and later took to his official Instagram handle and posted his review.

The Singham actor, who is clearly moved by his wife's stellar performance in Salaam Venky, took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note. Ajay Devgn shared a lovely poster of Kajol which reads: "To Kajol, the one who makes my Zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film." The action hero, who has totally loved the Revathy directorial, added: "Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew."

Kajol about working with Ajay Devgn

In a recent Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol revealed whether she would like to team up with Ajay Devgn once again, especially for a comedy film. "If we work together, it would have to be on something that is deserving of both of us. Both of us think like that, about each other. And if a comedy film is coming to us, it will have to come from a third person. We are definitely not going to think about doing a comedy film with each other," said the actress.

About Salaam Venky

The much-awaited project, which marks Revathy's comeback to filmmaking after a hiatus, revolves around the struggles faced by a mother for her terminally-ill son. Vishal Jethwa is playing the titular character Venky in the film, which features Kajol in the role of his mother Sujatha.