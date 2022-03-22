Ajay Devgn on his upcoming film Runway 34: I was fascinated by its story

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming flick Runway 34 is one of the most anticipated films as it is inspired by true events. Directed by Devgn, the film stars him alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar. Fans have been excited to watch this thriller based on true events ever since the teaser came out. And, even the trailer that was released on Monday has created a buzz too.

Recently, Ajay Devgn opened up about his upcoming film and said that he wanted to make it as he was fascinated by its story. He added, “When we began work, it started to shape up very well and within a month, we went on floors. When I want to make a film, I search for films that are not easy to mount. So it was difficult to create new visuals, as the film is set on ground and on air. But it was also exciting.”

To note, Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay Devgn whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off. The movie is inspired by true events.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had said that he would have not made this movie if Amitabh Bachchan had said no. He said, "Don't think, I could have made this film if Amit Ji had said a ‘no’ for this role. I don't think, anyone else could have done justice to the role played by Amit Ji. Amit Ji inspires you to direct him. You get inspired to present him in the best possible way."

Runway 34 is all set to release theatrically on the 29th of April, 2022.

