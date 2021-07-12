Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham & Akshay Kumar contending for lead in Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake?

Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru is all set for its Hindi remake. Talking about the main lead, the makers have to finalize on one name from Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham & Akshay Kumar.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru won several hearts after it was released on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil. But, now the much-acclaimed film is all set to be remade in Bollywood. Ever since this news came out, fans cannot keep calm. Producer Vikram Malhotra who has helmed films like Sherni, Shakuntala Devi, Airlift, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has finally sealed the deal for this one. He was in talks with the makers of the original for the past six months. Now the question that arises is, who would be playing the lead?

Well, if the rumour mills are to go by, then big names like , Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, and are on the top contender's list. Talking about Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara directed the film, and it revolved around the life of a retired Army Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. Reportedly, the Hindi remake of the film will be produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment. The original movie was based on the book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

This news was confirmed by Suriya himself as the actor-producer took to his Twitter to announce the Hindi remake.

Take a look:

According to reports in India Today, Ajay Devgn, , John Abraham and are the top choices of the makers. One of them will be finalised owing to their availability of dates.

As we all know, the above-mentioned actors are producers too who often back their films in dual capacities. So maybe the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru gets another producer in either of them.

Reports say that the deal would close soon with either Akshay, John, Ajay, or Hrithik in the lead, and an announcement will be made. We know that this has taken your excitement to the next level.

Now, you tell us that who amongst Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, or Akshay Kumar would you want to see in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru?

ALSO READ: Big Announcement: Soorarai Pottru to be remade in Hindi; Suriya shares details

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×