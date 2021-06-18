Ajay Devgn is 'humbled' as Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai co starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22; PHOTOS

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released 22 years ago on this very date. Starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead, the film managed to create history. To celebrate it, Ajay shared unseen photos on social media.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has clocked 22 years of its release today and to celebrate the same, actor took to social media to express gratitude to his fans for the love. Starring Ajay, , Aishwarya Rai in the lead, the film was a romantic drama that had released 22 years ago and it managed to create history at the box office. Fans loved the romantic story of Sameer, Nandini and Vanraj and back then, it was one of the biggest successes in Bollywood.

Celebrating the milestone, Ajay took to social media to share his thoughts along with a couple of unseen behind-the-scenes photos with Salman, Aishwarya and Sanjay. Ajay wrote, "22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled." One of the photos featured Ajay and Sanjay interacting on the sets. In another picture, we saw Salman and Ajay sitting in the church. The third picture was a romantic still featuring Ajay and Aishwarya.

Take a look:

22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled#22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @BeingSalmanKhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/nyT2duIONw — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 18, 2021

As soon as Ajay shared the photos from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, fans began sharing their thoughts about the film and lauded the actor's performance in it. A fan wrote, "Best movie basis of human relationships .every wife want her husband nature like gentlemen vanraj. Human love more important than attraction love." Another wrote, "Brilliant performance by Ajay Devgn, I still remember before release of this movie ppl were taking of only Salman & Aishwarya but after its release it was @ajaydevgn a show stellar. Simply brilliant film in all aspects."

The film managed to impress global audiences too and it bagged 17 nominations at the Filmfare Awards that year. Out of those, the film won 7 awards including Best Actress for Aishwarya Rai, Best Film Award, Best Director Award and more. The music was also loved and the songs like Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Dholi Taro and others are still loved by fans.

Also Read|Here's what Abhishek Bachchan wishes to do with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya post the COVID 19 pandemic

Share your comment ×