Ajay Devgn is 'beating the trend' by wishing Kajol on their 26th anniversary with viral Anime meme; shares PIC from 90s

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are classic examples of the saying "opposites attract." While he prefers to keep a low profile and enjoys the comfort of his home, his wife is often the life of the party. Despite their contrasting personalities, they have stood the test of time and became one of the most beloved couples in the Hindi film industry. As they celebrate 26 years of marital bliss, the Raid star decided to wish his wife by sharing a cute throwback image from the '90s. His thoughtful wish also has an anime connection—check it out!

Back in 1999, an introverted and shy guy fell in love with a bubbly and vivacious girl who wouldn’t shy away from laughing out loud at any time. Ajay Devgn and Kajol ’s relationship has sailed through the years, and despite being labeled with all sorts of negative things, the couple has proved that love conquers all.

Today, on February 24, 2025, the Ishq actors celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary. To make this day special for his wife, the Singham Again actor took to his social media handle and shared a cute picture of themselves from the '90s. Along with it, he posted an image of the popular anime characters Guts and Casca. In the caption, the actor-producer wrote, "Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us."

Ajay Devgn wishes Kajol on wedding anniversary:

Soon after he dropped the post, several B-town celebs took to the comments section to wish them well. Ajay’s De De Pyaar De co-star, Rakul Preet Singh expressed, “Happppppy anniversary sir and @kajol ma’am.. lots of love.” She was joined by Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 actress Mrunal Thakur who penned, “Happiest Anniversary Sir and @kajol ma’am.” Popular TV and film personality, Vindu Dara Singh also expressed, “Made for each other! To another beautiful 26 coming up.”

Coming back to Ajay and Kajol, the couple got married on 24 February 1999, as per traditional ceremony at the Devgan home. They have two kids, Nysa and Yug.

