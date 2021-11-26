Ajay Devgn on ‘Janani’ song & working with SS Rajamouli in RRR: His thought process is completely mindblowing

Ajay Devgn is starring alongside Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. The makers today revealed the latest soulful song of the film ‘Janani’ composed by MM Keeravani. Ajay along with the music composer launched the song in Delhi. According to a report in ETimes, Ajay spoke about the song and working with SS Rajamouli. He said, “The way SS Rajamouli presents cinema is like a celebration. When I went to work, I got what I expected. I knew that he would be fabulous. I saw the way he works. His thought process is completely mindblowing.''

Ajay Devgn opened up about his views on the song ‘Janani’ and how the composer led to the song. Ajay said, “When Rajamouli sir came to me a couple of days back and I had already seen the teaser. The teaser looked fabulous. Everyone expects a big grand film from him. He told me that Keervanisir is doing the background music of the film. He said that he felt that he hasn't yet cracked the soul of the film. He wanted it to be the soul of the film. He said that yes people will expect big visuals but I want to show people the soul of the film. Once he cracked it and I heard the song and he really cracked it brilliantly.''

RRR will be released on 7 January 2021 after much delay due to the pandemic. The pan-India film will see Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaramaraju, and Alia Bhatt as his wife Sita.

