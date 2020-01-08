Ajay Devgn on JNU Violence: That is not a solution to anything, it’s just harming our country

JNU Violence: Ajay Devgn said that he has been watching the news since morning. It’s very conflicting. Till now, we don’t know who has done what.

is all geared up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor who is busy promoting his film recently spoke about the JNU Violence going on in the country. The actor told PTI that he has been watching the news since morning. It’s very conflicting. Till now, we don’t know who has done what. So till the time, this is not clear, he doesn't know how to comment. It is all very sad about what’s happening. He further said, "Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it’s just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear.”

When asked whether staying silent on such issues is complicit, Ajay said, “When we say something, it is taken seriously, either in a good way or a bad way. But till you are not well informed, you have no right to speak, I would say. We cannot add to the confusion. We need to know first. “Why it is happening or who is doing it? What is the agenda behind it? Till we don’t know we have to keep quiet. If people think that it is complicit, then it is stupid. We cannot add fuel to fire.”

For those who don't know, a terrifying incident happened inside the campus of Delhi’s renowned institution, Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening. Students and professors alike were beaten up by a few masked goons who had entered the campus with sledgehammers and sticks. People all around condemned the incident on social media and demanded the central government take strict action against the miscreants.

