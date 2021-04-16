Ajay Devgn joins Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce a comedy titled 'GOBAR!'; Says 'story is incredibly funny'

In a good piece of news, Ajay Devgn is all set to bankroll a comedy-drama with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is titled 'GOBAR!' and is touted to be a satire that is inspired by real events.

Actor-producer has been on a roll as his recently backed film, The Big Bull released and has received great reviews from the audience. And now, it looks like he is all set to add another film to his list of productions. But, this time, he is planning to team up with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur to bankroll a comedy drama titled 'GOBAR!' that will be inspired by real life events. In a recent chat with Variety, Siddharth and Ajay confirmed their collaboration on his satirical film. Ajay will back the film under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms while Siddharth will produce it under his banner Roy Kapur Films.

While talking about the film, Ajay told Variety that the story of the film 'GOBAR!' is quite unique and relatable. He also was sure that due to the story, the audience will get drawn to theatres to come and see the film when it releases. The Tanhaji actor further said that his intent on backing this project is clear and is to make audiences laugh and relax. Talking about it, Ajay said, "The story of ‘GOBAR!’ is at once unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, as well as gripping and entertaining to the point that I’m confident it will compel people to go to the theaters."

The story of ‘GOBAR!’ is at once unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, as well as gripping and entertaining to the point that I’m confident it will compel people to go to the theaters. Ajay Devgn

Further, Ajay's co-producer on the project, Siddharth Roy Kapur also spoke to the magazine and said that 'GOBAR!' will showcase the story of a simple citizen of a nation who ends up encountering corruption and what happens next will make audiences laugh. He said, "What makes the film entertaining and unique is that it is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power." The film will be directed by ad filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat and the casting is yet to be decided. It was also revealed that they intend to begin filming by the end of the year. Shekhawat also co-wrote the script of the film with Sambhit Mishra.

Meanwhile, Ajay is currently enjoying the success of his recently produced film The Big Bull that stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Besides this, he is also shooting for his cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi with . Ajay also will be seen in RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Not just this, he will be seen on the field as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan. The film's shoot is underway. It is produced by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Also Read|Ajay Devgn clears air about reports of his brawl in viral Delhi video; Clarifies ‘I’ve not traveled anywhere’

Share your comment ×