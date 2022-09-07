Ajay Devgn, Kajol and son Yug visit Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers to lord Ganesha; PICS

Ajay Devgn is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Singham, Golmaal, Drishyam, Aakrosh, and others. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to popular Bollywood actress Kajol, who has been part of iconic Indian films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, My Name Is Khan and many more. The couple have two kids - Nysa and Yug. The duo have raised their children very well whlist managing their acting careers. Lord Ganesha's festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is the most anticipated festival in Mumbai. Indian actors make it a point to visit Lalbaugcha Raja, reputed to have the biggest Ganesh idle. Yesterday, Ajay, Kajol and their son Yug offered prayers to Ganesh ji by visiting Lalbaugcha Raja.

Amid much fanfare and media frenzy, Ajay, Kajol and Yug arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja. While Ajay made his way in with son Yug, Kajol entered seperately. They were heavily guarded as they made their way in. Ajay wore a classy blue shirt while Yug wore a yellow kurta. Kajol wore a gorgeous yellow saree and looked breath-taking. They were seemingly happy and Ajay could be seen bonding with Yug, while walking in and while offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. They also acknowledged the many fans who caught a glimpse of them at the Ganesh pandal. Ganesh Visarjan will be on 9th of September and the Devgn family chose the perfect time to offer their prayers. Recently, actors like Kartik Aaryan and most recently Rashmika Mandanna too visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

Have a look at Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Yug Devgn's photos as they visit Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha:

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has almost half a dozen projects in his kitty. After appearing in Rudra and Runway 34 this year, the actor will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. His film Maidaan is complete but release date for the same is still to be locked. He returns to direction with Bholaa and that film will release on Ram Navami 2023. Apart from the projects mentioned above, he will be seen in Singham 3 and Golmaal 5. With this sort of line-up, it is certain that we will get to see a lot of Ajay Devgn in the times to come. As About Kajol, she was last seen in Tribhanga, which premiered digitally. She will next be seen in the movies Salaam Venky and The Last Hurrah and the Indian adaptation of the web series The Good Wife, where she essays the role of a lawyer.

