Ajay Devgn, Kajol drop happy pics wishing 'baby boy' Yug on his 13th birthday: 'Love you to bits and pieces'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is a cynosure to reckon with, courtesy of his laudable talent having featured in over 100 Hindi films. From Drishyam to Shivaay, the Singham of Bollywood has left no stones unturned to delight the audiences and critics alike. On the personal front, Ajay takes on the role of an extremely loving father to his kids Nysa and Yug. Today, on his son Yug’s birthday, the actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an adorable picture with him.

Ajay Devgn wishes Yug on his birthday with a lovable post

On Wednesday morning, the legendary actor shared a picture on X and the father-son duo looked happy together. Wishing him a very happy birthday, the actor wrote in his caption, “He's outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta... thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar (Grow up slowly slowly).” The picture revealed the strong bond that the duo share as Yug laid on his father’s lap while looking towards him.

Meanwhile, actress Kajol also posted on Instagram to wish him and captioned it, “Happy happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in ur life. It’s momentous for the both of us .. u because u become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child. Love you to bits and pieces.”

Fans flood comment section with birthday wishes for Yug

As Ajay Devgn tweeted the picture, his fans flocked to pour in their love in the comments section as they wished him on his birthday. While a fan said, “Happiest birthday to your son”, another fan commented, “Happy Birthday Junior Ajay Devgan…” Other comments read, “Happy birthday to the junior singham”, “Happy birthday to your little one! They do grow up so fast, but each stage brings its own joy and memories”, “Happy birthday future superstar” and “Happy birthday Yug may all your dreams come true stay blessed always”.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

After delivering a hit movie Drishyam 2 last year, which also featured actress Shriya Saran, the actor appeared in Bholaa alongside actress Tabu earlier this year. Notably, Ajay Devgn will star in De De Pyaar De 2, filming of which will begin in early 2024.



