Ajay Devgn, Kajol pose for happy PIC with kids Nysa, Yug as they enjoy family outing; Fans are all heart

Actress Kajol’s newest web series The Trial released just last week. Amid rave reviews about her performance, Kajol was seen enjoying a day out with her family. Ajay Devgn took to Instagram on Monday, July 17 to share a picture where he posed with wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug.

Ajay Devgn shares family picture

In the picture, Ajay and Kajol can be seen happily posing for the camera with the latter’s arm around her husband. Their daughter Nysa Devgan appears to be taking the selfie with her brother Yug Devgan leaning on her. The picture has been taken at a restaurant where the family was enjoying their outing. They are also accompanied by Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam Gandhi’s son, Daanish Gandhi. Daanish has worked as an assistant director in the past on some of Ajay Devgn’s films like Runway 34 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Ajay Devgn captioned the picture as, “Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch.” The Bholaa actor could be seen wearing a black t-shirt and jacket, while Kajol looked pretty in a blue top and gray jeans. Their daughter Nysa looked stunning in a pink knitwear top and son Yug looked cute in a black shirt. Kajol also reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “ I agree… memories need to be recorded.”

The fans were all praises for the Devgn family. A fan called them ‘family goals’, while another commented, “Beautiful family.” Some fans were in awe of Kajol’s beauty. One comment read, “Omg Kajol looks like a princess” while another person called Nysa and Yug cute and adorable.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s work front

Kajol recently starred in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2 and in Disney+ Hotstar's legal drama series, The Trial. She will be next seen in Dharma Productions’ thriller Sarzameen, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan, which is set to release in 2023. She will also star in Netflix's mystery thriller, Do Patti, with Kriti Sanon. Talking about Ajay, his next film is Maidaan with Priyamani, directed by Amit Sharma. He is also reuniting with Rohit Shetty for his next film in the cop universe Singham Again, which will release in 2024. Devgan family’s eldest child Nysa is studying abroad and is very popular on social media.

