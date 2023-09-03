Ajay Devgn, Kajol pose for son Yug Devgan before heading to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash; see PHOTOS

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most adored and good-looking couples in the tinsel town. Their every public appearance never fails to serve major relationship goals. Recently, on the occasion of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 success party, the two made a stylish entry and looked every bit of a classy couple. To capture the memory of the occasion, the couple’s son, Yug turned photographer for the couple.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose before heading for Gadar 2 success bash

The Ishq couple, Kajol and Ajay recently made a stylish appearance at the success bash of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer, Gadar 2. For the party, Kajol rocked the ethnic look in a green printed saree with a maroon blouse while Ajay looked dapper in a black kurta pyjama. Several pictures from the event were shared by the actress on her social media handle. Interestingly, these pictures were not captured by a professional photographer but by their little bundle of joy, their son, Yug.

In one of the pictures, the power couple can be seen posing for the camera. In the second picture, if you look closely, a reflection of Yug can be seen in the mirror while he clicks his mumma’s beautiful pictures. Even Nysa can also be seen making an unintentional cameo appearance in the picture. The hazy and blurry pictures of the actress are too cute to signify the innocent clicks made by their little one. In yet another picture, the couple posed with the man of the moment, Sunny Deol. HAVE A LOOK AT THE POST:

Minutes after the post was shared, fans were all praises for the beautiful couple. A fan wrote, “Perfect couple forever” while another fan wrote, “Yug is a stunning photographer”.

KAJOL AND AJAY DEVGN’S WORK FRONT:

Kajol, who was last seen in Suparn Varma’s web show, The Trial-Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, now awaits the release of Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the project is touted as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of North India. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Ajay, on the other hand, will be next seen in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Maidaan. Backed by Boney Kapoor, the film is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. In addition to this, he also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and director Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: ‘That Deol is hero material’: Internet gushes over Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman as he attends Gadar 2 success bash