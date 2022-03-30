Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan dishes out girl next door vibes as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s darling daughter Nysa Devgan is also the paparazzi’s favourite. She often gets papped in and around the city and the star kid is quite popular on social media. However, her Instagram account is private right now, and hence, her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. And, today it was a treat for her fans as she stepped out of her house and got clicked by the paparazzi. Nysa was spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra.

In the photos, Nysa can be seen dishing out the girl-next-door vibes. She opted for casual and comfy attire. She left her long tresses loose and looked every inch beautiful.

Take a look at Nysa Devgan’s pictures:

Earlier, Nysa had modeled for Manish Malhotra's outfit from his latest collection. The official picture was shared by the designer on his Instagram page and Nysa simply looked stunning. Sharing Nysa's photo, Manish Malhotra wrote, "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe." Several fans also complimented Nysa Devgan and flooded the comments section.

Previously, Nysa had joined Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor for a dinner date. The trio was spotted together. Nysa had made heads turn in her hot avatar. She wore a black outfit and to complete her look, she carried a white jacket with it. It was a treat for their fans to watch all three of them together in a frame.

Speaking about Nysa’s big Bollywood debut, there has been no concrete details on the matter and neither Ajay Devgn nor Kajol had spoken about it.

